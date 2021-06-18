COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
ADVISORY IRAN-ELECTION/KHAMENEI VOTING --TIME APPROX

REUTERSJUN 18
17 de Junio de 2021

Supreme Leader Khamenei votes in Iran presidential election

Start: 18 Jun 2021 02:30 GMT

End: 18 Jun 2021 02:45 GMT

PLEASE NOTE: THIS LIVE CUT EARLY DUE TO SIGNAL PROBLEMS FROM SOURCE.

==

TEHRAN - Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei casts his vote in Iran's presidential election.

SCHEDULE:

0230-0300GMT - Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei expected to vote

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No Use Iran. No Use BBC Persian. No Use Manoto. No Use VOA Persian. No use Iran International.

DIGITAL: No Use Iran. No Use BBC Persian. No Use Manoto. No Use VOA Persian. No use Iran International.

Source: IRIB

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Iran

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

