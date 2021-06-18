COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 18 de Junio de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO BRIEFING

Por
REUTERSJUN 18
17 de Junio de 2021

WHO chief briefing COVID-19 pandemic latest developments

Start: 18 Jun 2021 12:34 GMT

End: 18 Jun 2021 13:34 GMT

GENEVA - Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), gives news briefing on the latest developments in the COVID-19 pandemic.

SCHEDULE:

TIME TBC - Briefing starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: ACCESS ALL - NO RESALE

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Switzerland

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

La empresa que construyó el tramo fatídico de la Línea 12 ahora edifica el Tren Maya, la obra insignia de AMLO

Caída de Tenochtitlan: esta fue la ciudad donde Hernán Cortés fraguó el derrumbe de los mexicas

Una mujer y sus dos hijos desaparecieron en Nuevo León, iban rumbo a su casa en Texas

A qué apuesta Daniel Ortega con su última arremetida que encarceló candidatos y líderes opositores

Élite 4 en Netflix: todo lo que tienes que saber de la serie estrella este fin de semana

“Fueron dos años muy complicados”: las lágrimas de Neymar tras una nueva victoria de Brasil y el mensaje de Pelé

Suecia y Eslovaquia abren la actividad de la Eurocopa en una jornada que tendrá el duelo británico como plato principal

Argentina y Uruguay se enfrentan por la Copa América en una nueva edición del clásico del Río de la Plata: hora, TV y formaciones

Chile y Bolivia irán en búsqueda de su primer triunfo por el Grupo A de la Copa América: hora, TV y formaciones

Walter Pérez, secretos de un medallista olímpico: de casi abandonar por problemas económicos a ganar la medalla de oro con una inusual estrategia

Élite 4 en Netflix: todo lo que tienes que saber de la serie estrella este fin de semana

Kate Hudson y su marido hicieron kayak en Grecia, Sofia Richie fue a comer con amigas en Beverly Hills: celebrities en un click

De la música a la TV: los rebeldes del rock que terminaron en la pantalla chica

“Mis preciosos”: Andrea Legarreta presumió a sus hermanos

Dos personajes de “Élite” hablaron con Teleshow de la nueva temporada de la exitosa serie española

Día Internacional del Sushi: 13 lugares para probar las mejores piezas de Buenos Aires

¿Habrá más infecciones sexuales cuando termine la pandemia?

De qué manera impacta en los niños el sedentarismo de la pandemia

Polvos bloqueadores de hidratos: sirven o no sirven

Los secretos del sushi: historia y recetas del plato que no nació en Japón