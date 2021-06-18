COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 17 de Junio de 2021
ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/NEWZEALAND

REUTERSJUN 18
18 de Junio de 2021

New Zealand PM Ardern receives COVID-19 vaccine shot

Start: 18 Jun 2021 01:52 GMT

End: 18 Jun 2021 02:50 GMT

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern receives her first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

SCHEDULE:

0200GMT - Ardern receives vaccine

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE NEW ZEALAND

DIGITAL: NO USE NEW ZEALAND INTERNET SITES / ANY INTERNET SITE OF ANY NEW ZEALAND OR AUSTRALIA BASED MEDIA ORGANISATIONS OR MOBILE PLATFORMS

Source: TVNZ

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: New Zealand

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Diego Verdaguer compartió la emoción por el embarazo de su hija Ana Victoria

Canelo Álvarez respondió a joven artista que puso en venta una pintura con su imagen para continuar estudiando

Diego Verdaguer compartió la emoción por el embarazo de su hija Ana Victoria

Conozca todos los cambios de WhatsApp Plus v12

