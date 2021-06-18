ADVISORY GERMANY-FRANCE/MERKEL-MACRON

Merkel receives Macron in Berlin, hold joint news conference
Start: 18 Jun 2021 16:21 GMT
End: 18 Jun 2021 17:18 GMT
BERLIN - German Chancellor Angela Merkel receives French President Emmanuel Macron in Berlin, followed by a joint news conference.
SCHEDULE:
1647GMT - Merkel greeting Macron outside Chancellery
1653GMT - Joint news conference
