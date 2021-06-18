COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Agencias

ADVISORY GERMANY-FRANCE/MERKEL-MACRON

Por
REUTERSJUN 18
17 de Junio de 2021

Merkel receives Macron in Berlin, hold joint news conference

Start: 18 Jun 2021 16:21 GMT

End: 18 Jun 2021 17:18 GMT

BERLIN - German Chancellor Angela Merkel receives French President Emmanuel Macron in Berlin, followed by a joint news conference.

SCHEDULE:

1647GMT - Merkel greeting Macron outside Chancellery

1653GMT - Joint news conference

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Germany

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / GERMAN / FRENCH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

