Agencias

ADVISORY BRITAIN-SOLSTICE/STONEHENGE

Por
REUTERSJUN 18
18 de Junio de 2021

Stonehenge marks summer solstice

Start: 21 Jun 2021 02:50 GMT

End: 21 Jun 2021 04:40 GMT

EDITORS NOTE: NO USE SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORMS INCLUDING FACEBOOK, YOUTUBE AND TWITTER / FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY / MUST ONSCREEN COURTESY "© English Heritage" / NO RESALES

==

STONEHENGE - The summer solstice - the day where the Northern Hemisphere receives the most daylight of the year - is celebrated at Britain's ancient Stonehenge site.

SCHEDULE:

0307GMT - Live event starts

0352GMT - Sunrise

0437GMT - Live event ends

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: ACCESS ALL / NO USE AFTER JUNE 19, 2022 / FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY / MUST ONSCREEN COURTESY "© English Heritage"/ NO RESALES.

DIGITAL: NO USE SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORMS INCLUDING FACEBOOK, YOUTUBE AND TWITTER / FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY / MUST ONSCREEN COURTESY "© English Heritage" / NO RESALES

Source: ENGLISH HERITAGE

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Arts / Culture / Entertainment

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

