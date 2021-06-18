ADVISORY BRITAIN-SOLSTICE/STONEHENGE

Stonehenge marks summer solstice
Start: 21 Jun 2021 02:50 GMT
End: 21 Jun 2021 04:40 GMT
EDITORS NOTE: NO USE SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORMS INCLUDING FACEBOOK, YOUTUBE AND TWITTER / FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY / MUST ONSCREEN COURTESY "© English Heritage" / NO RESALES
==
STONEHENGE - The summer solstice - the day where the Northern Hemisphere receives the most daylight of the year - is celebrated at Britain's ancient Stonehenge site.
SCHEDULE:
0307GMT - Live event starts
0352GMT - Sunrise
0437GMT - Live event ends
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: ACCESS ALL / NO USE AFTER JUNE 19, 2022 / FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY / MUST ONSCREEN COURTESY "© English Heritage"/ NO RESALES.
DIGITAL: NO USE SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORMS INCLUDING FACEBOOK, YOUTUBE AND TWITTER / FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY / MUST ONSCREEN COURTESY "© English Heritage" / NO RESALES
Source: ENGLISH HERITAGE
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United Kingdom
Topic: Arts / Culture / Entertainment
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com