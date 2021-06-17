COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 17 de Junio de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

Chiquis arrasa en Instagram con estas últimas 5 publicaciones. ¡Chequéalas aquí!

Por
Newsroom Infobae
17 de Junio de 2021

Chiquis (@chiquis) ha causado un gran éxito en Interne por las últimas publicaciones que realizó en las últimas horas. Los 5 post de historias y fotografías, provocaron más de 658.595 de interacciones entre sus más fieles seguidores.

Los posts más populares:



Again, we may not have it all together, but together we have it all. I know life has been hard, and many people have disappointed you, but one thing you can count on for sure, is the love and passion my heart has for each of you. Since I can remember your well being has been a priority in my life, and it will continue to be..because I care, because it’s my duty as your older sister, and because that’s the promise I made to momma. I know momma isn’t here with us, but I know she’s guiding us and wants the best for us. We WILL be ok, no matter what. That’s how we were built, and that’s how we will stand #FirmeYSinTemor! Don’t let other people’s opinion of you, especially those who don’t truly know you, or have cared enough for the past 9 years to simply ask, “How are YOU? Did you eat today?”, affect your heart, or change the direction of the mission you were set out to conquer! You may not have your mom or dad here, BUT.. you have a sister who is willing to do ANYTHING to make sure your heart, mind and soul are always ok. Always! No matter what or who! I got you. And if I don’t know a way, I will figure it out just the way she taught me. That’s my promise to you. You guys are GREAT fucking kids, with BEAUTIFUL hearts who only want the best for anyone you encounter. You’re my heroes!! With all you’ve been through you could have been lost souls, but instead you guys have become adults I admire. You’re stronger and wiser than a lot of people I know, and I’m proud to say I helped raise you. Everything will be ok.. I know it. Simply, because when you do things with good intentions, God always has your back. #ConDiosTodoSinElNada Always remember mommas words.. “You’re MY gottdam kids!” 🤍 Momma, the plan we had is still at work, and I know you’re helping and guiding me from where you are. Thank you! I see it and I feel it, daily. You are my rock, and now the wind beneath MY wings. I miss you, so much.



It’s FINALLY HERE!!! Well, tomorrow that is! Haha My ANTI-CELLULITE cream and bomb ass body scrub! 💜 @beflawlessskin Yo como muchas mujeres, sufro con celulitis en las piernas, al igual que en las pompas… por eso era muy importante para mi formular un producto que no sólo me ayude a mi, si no, también a otras mujeres que comparten este “dilema”. Especialmente en estas fechas de calor, que todas queremos andar con poca ropa o en bikini. 🥰 DISPONIBLE MAÑANA! www.Beflawless.com



100% Mexicana 100% Americana 200% Club! #ProudLatina The best of both worlds! 🇲🇽 🇺🇸



🕵🏻💖 •••••• Designer: @stello Heels: @tomford



Ámate, acéptate y apruébate tal como eres.. y si te quieres hacer unos arreglitos aquí y haya, también se vale. Do YOU! Bee YOU.. and throw some HONEY on them Salty Bees with your CONFIDENCE! 👑🐝 Bee Confident. Bee Brave. Bee Bold. BeeUtiFUL. #QueenTingz

Janney Marín Rivera, mejor conocida como Chiquis Rivera, nació en Los Ángeles, California, el 26 de junio de 198. Es hija de la artista Jenni Rivera. Es una cantante, compositora, empresaria, escritora y celebridad estadounidense.

Chiquis comenzó su carrera artística en el 2014, al publicar su primer sencillo titulado «Paloma Blanca».​ Hizo su debut en televisión internacional durante los Premios Juventud al presentar su segundo sencillo «Esa no soy yo». Comenzó a grabar su primer álbum ese mismo año, publicando Paloma Blanca como un tributo a su madre.

Su primera aparición en televisión fue en el reality show Jenni Rivera Presents: Chiquis & Raq-C y también en I Love Jenni. En 2015, estuvo nominada a los Premios Lo Nuestro en la categoría Artista Femenina Regional del Año junto con su madre Jenni Rivera. Además, en esta entrega de premios tuvo una participación especial ya que cantó el tema «La Malquerida».

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

instagram

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Amnistía Internacional también criticó a México y Argentina por su voto sobre Nicaragua en OEA: “Es inaceptable no acompañar a las víctimas”

Amnistía Internacional también criticó a México y Argentina por su voto sobre Nicaragua en OEA: “Es inaceptable no acompañar a las víctimas”

Israel respondió a otro ataque de Hamas y lanzó misiles aéreos contra estructuras de la organización terrorista Gaza

FGR logró vincular a proceso a Florian Tudor, líder de la mafia rumana, por fraude

Duque anuncia plan de choque para generar empleo en Buenaventura: “le vamos a arrebatar la juventud al crimen”

“Fui provocado y la impotencia jugó en mi contra”: Sebastián Viera ofrece disculpas tras pelea en el Campín

DEPORTES

Logan Paul se ilusiona con pelear con Mike Tyson: “No pueden decirme que no puedo vencerlo”

Logan Paul se ilusiona con pelear con Mike Tyson: “No pueden decirme que no puedo vencerlo”

Un ex compañero de Messi reveló el sufrimiento que soportó en el Barcelona: “No podía tragarme los alimentos antes de los partidos”

Dani Alves fue convocado en Brasil y jugará los Juegos Olímpicos de Tokio con 38 años

Así fue el emotivo homenaje a Christian Eriksen en el duelo entre Dinamarca y Bélgica de la Eurocopa

Buena noticia para Marcelo Gallardo: Defensa y Justicia liberó a Enzo Fernández y será parte de la pretemporada de River en Orlando

ENTRETENIMIENTO

El resurgimiento de Aislinn Derbez: feliz y cercana a Kailani, mientras Mauricio Ochmann presume nuevo amor

El resurgimiento de Aislinn Derbez: feliz y cercana a Kailani, mientras Mauricio Ochmann presume nuevo amor

Los mordaces memes de Ninel Conde tras su aparición en “Hoy”

El emotivo reencuentro virtual de Danna Paola y Violeta Isfel en “Hoy”: “Sabes que tienes un lugarcito muy especial en mi corazón”

La envidiable relación de Belinda y su suegra: así cantaron y convivieron durante el regreso de Christian Nodal

Andrea Escalona y Moisés Muñoz ganaron el reto “boomerang” en “Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy”

TENDENCIAS

Facebook anunció nuevas herramientas para detener los conflictos en los grupos

Facebook anunció nuevas herramientas para detener los conflictos en los grupos

Así son los taxis robot sin conductor que podrían comenzar a circular en California en 2022

Cómo activar y usar Google Chat

Se estima que habrá más de 500 millones de suscripciones a 5G para fines de 2021

COVID-19 en Argentina: los testeos positivos bajaron durante las últimas dos semanas