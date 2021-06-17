ADVISORY USA-CONGRESS/IRAQ

Vote on formally ending U.S. military involvement in Iraq

Start: 17 Jun 2021 14:57 GMT

End: 17 Jun 2021 15:57 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. House of Representatives votes whether to repeal the Authorization for Use of Military Force Against Iraq Resolution of 2002. The repeal would, in effect, be a formality in declaring the U.S. military involvement in Iraq as concluded.

