ADVISORY USA-BIDEN/JUNETEENTH

Biden signs Juneteenth National Independence Day Act

Start: 17 Jun 2021 19:34 GMT

End: 17 Jun 2021 20:15 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA - U.S. President Joe Biden signs into law a bill to establish Juneteenth as a federal holiday. Juneteeth commemorates the full emancipation of slaves in the United States on June 19, 1865. Abraham Lincoln had signed the Emancipation Proclamation to free the slaves nearly three years earlier but the task of delivering the news was left to slow-footed Union military commanders and it wasn’t until that day in 1865 that slaves in the far corner of Texas finally received word that they were free.

