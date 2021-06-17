COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
ADVISORY SPAIN-SOUTHKOREA/

Por
REUTERSJUN 17
17 de Junio de 2021

Moon speaks at Spain-South Korea conference on tourism

Start: 17 Jun 2021 09:20 GMT

End: 17 Jun 2021 10:30 GMT

BARCELONA – South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Spanish Industry, Commerce and Tourism Minister Reyes Maroto attend the Spain-South Korea conference on tourism.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: SPANISH INDUSTRY, COMMERCE & TOURISM POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Spain

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: ORIGINAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

