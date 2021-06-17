COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 16 de Junio de 2021
ADVISORY SPACE-EXPLORATION/CHINA-LAUNCH

REUTERS JUN 17
16 de Junio de 2021

China sends three astronauts to its space station

Start: 17 Jun 2021 00:27 GMT

End: 17 Jun 2021 02:00 GMT

JIUQUAN, GANSU PROVINCE, CHINA - China launches the Shenzhou-12 spacecraft carrying three astronauts to its still-being-built space station where they will stay for three months in a super small module. The entire space station is expected to be completed by the end of next year.

SCHEDULE:

0120GMT - launch starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE CHINA

DIGITAL: NO USE CHINA

Source: CCTV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: China

Topic: Science / Technology

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

