ADVISORY SPACE-EXPLORATION/CHINA-LAUNCH

China sends three astronauts to its space station
Start: 17 Jun 2021 00:27 GMT
End: 17 Jun 2021 02:00 GMT
JIUQUAN, GANSU PROVINCE, CHINA - China launches the Shenzhou-12 spacecraft carrying three astronauts to its still-being-built space station where they will stay for three months in a super small module. The entire space station is expected to be completed by the end of next year.
