ADVISORY SOCCER-EURO-DNK-BEL/ERIKSEN

Fans to clap for Denmark’s Number 10, Christian Eriksen

Start: 17 Jun 2021 15:49 GMT

End: 17 Jun 2021 16:31 GMT

COPENHAGEN - Fans in a fanzone in central Copenhagen stand up and clap 10 minutes into the Denmark-Belgium match as a tribute to Denmark's Number 10, Christian Eriksen, who suffered a cardiac arrest when he collapsed during his side's Euro 2020 opening match against Finland on Saturday.

