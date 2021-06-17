COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 17 de Junio de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY SOCCER-EURO-DNK-BEL/ERIKSEN

Por
REUTERSJUN 17
17 de Junio de 2021

Fans to clap for Denmark’s Number 10, Christian Eriksen

Start: 17 Jun 2021 15:49 GMT

End: 17 Jun 2021 16:31 GMT

COPENHAGEN - Fans in a fanzone in central Copenhagen stand up and clap 10 minutes into the Denmark-Belgium match as a tribute to Denmark's Number 10, Christian Eriksen, who suffered a cardiac arrest when he collapsed during his side's Euro 2020 opening match against Finland on Saturday.

SCHEDULE:

1600GMT Kickoff

1610GMT Fans expected to applaud 10 minutes into the match

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Denmark

Topic: Sports

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Uñas arrancadas, violaciones y niñas usadas como trofeos sexuales: las escalofriantes prácticas para reclutar “mulas” de los narcotraficantes del Reino Unido

Uñas arrancadas, violaciones y niñas usadas como trofeos sexuales: las escalofriantes prácticas para reclutar “mulas” de los narcotraficantes del Reino Unido

Estados Unidos invertirá USD 3.200 millones en el desarrollo de píldoras antivirales contra el COVID-19

Así fue la reaparición de Danna Paola en “Hoy” tras el supuesto veto de Televisa

Buena noticia para Marcelo Gallardo: Defensa y Justicia liberó a Enzo Fernández y será parte de la pretemporada de River en Orlando

Nueva York sin barbijos ni protocolos: el día después del levantamiento de las restricciones por COVID-19

DEPORTES

Buena noticia para Marcelo Gallardo: Defensa y Justicia liberó a Enzo Fernández y será parte de la pretemporada de River en Orlando

Buena noticia para Marcelo Gallardo: Defensa y Justicia liberó a Enzo Fernández y será parte de la pretemporada de River en Orlando

Oficial: el US Open anunció que permitirá de nuevo el máximo aforo en su edición del 2021

Sigue la tendencia que inició Cristiano Ronaldo en la Eurocopa con las botellas de gaseosa: las reacciones del DT de Rusia y la figura de Italia

La extraña rutina de calentamiento de Macedonia del Norte en la Eurocopa que se volvió viral en las redes sociales

“Superman regresa”: Buffon dejó Juventus y volvió a Parma para jugar en la Serie B del fútbol italiano

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Así fue la reaparición de Danna Paola en “Hoy” tras el supuesto veto de Televisa

Así fue la reaparición de Danna Paola en “Hoy” tras el supuesto veto de Televisa

Paulina Rubio cumple 50 años: escándalos, adicciones y éxito internacional de “La Chica Dorada”

Maite Perroni y Alejandro Speitzer aparecieron juntos tras polémicas sentimentales

“Soy el rey del meme”: Lupillo Rivera compartió las mejores imágenes que dejó el filtro del tatuaje de Belinda

Christian Nodal rompió el silencio sobre la decisión de Lupillo Rivera de destruir su tatuaje de Belinda

TENDENCIAS

Si tiene un iPhone o iPad antiguo, Apple lanzó una actualización que debe descargar para proteger su equipo

Si tiene un iPhone o iPad antiguo, Apple lanzó una actualización que debe descargar para proteger su equipo

La exposición al resfriado común puede proteger contra el coronavirus, sugiere un estudio de Yale

Xi Jinping nombró a un hombre clave del régimen y del Partido Comunista para la producción de superchips

Triquinosis: la enfermedad parasitaria que se origina por el consumo de carne infectada

Vacunas COVID-19 aprobadas para niños de más de 12 años: un primer estudio analiza sus beneficios