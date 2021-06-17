ADVISORY SOCCER-EURO-DNK-BEL/ERIKSEN

Fans to clap for Denmark’s Number 10, Christian Eriksen
Start: 17 Jun 2021 15:49 GMT
End: 17 Jun 2021 16:31 GMT
COPENHAGEN - Fans in a fanzone in central Copenhagen stand up and clap 10 minutes into the Denmark-Belgium match as a tribute to Denmark's Number 10, Christian Eriksen, who suffered a cardiac arrest when he collapsed during his side's Euro 2020 opening match against Finland on Saturday.
SCHEDULE:
1600GMT Kickoff
1610GMT Fans expected to applaud 10 minutes into the match
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Denmark
Topic: Sports
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com