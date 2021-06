ADVISORY RUSSIA-BELARUS/LAVROV-MAKEI

Lavrov and Belarusian FM Vladimir Makei meet in Moscow

Start: 18 Jun 2021 06:50 GMT

End: 18 Jun 2021 07:10 GMT

MOSCOW - Foreign Minister of Russia Sergei Lavrov and Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei hold talks in Moscow.

SCHEDULE:

0700GMT - Start of talks

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Russia

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH RUSSIAN SPEECH (No translation available)

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com