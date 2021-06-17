ADVISORY OLYMPICS-2020/JAPAN-OMI -- POSSIBLE ONLY

Japan medical adviser Omi announces advice for holding Games
Start: 18 Jun 2021 09:00 GMT
End: 18 Jun 2021 10:10 GMT
TOKYO, JAPAN -The Japanese government's top medical adviser Shigeru Omi holds a news conference to brief on his and other medical experts' advice on how best to control the COVID-19 pandemic during the Games.
SCHEDULE:
0900GMT - news conference starts
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: TBC
DIGITAL: TBC
Source: TBC
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Japan
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL / JAPANESE
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com