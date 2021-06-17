COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 17 de Junio de 2021
ADVISORY HONGKONG-SECURITY/APPLE DAILY-NEWSER

REUTERS
17 de Junio de 2021

Hong Kong Security Chief speaks after Apple Daily raid

Start: 17 Jun 2021 04:04 GMT

End: 17 Jun 2021 04:42 GMT

HONG KONG, CHINA – Hong Kong Security Chief meets with media after the arrest of five senior staff at Hong Kong pro-democracy paper Apple Daily, for colluding with external forces.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Hong Kong

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: CHANNEL 1 – NATURAL CANTONESE AND ENGLISH SPEECH, CHANNEL 2 - ENGLISH TRANSLATION

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

