ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO BRIEFING

WHO chief briefing COVID-19 pandemic latest developments

Start: 18 Jun 2021 12:00 GMT

End: 18 Jun 2021 12:00 GMT

GENEVA - Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), gives news briefing on the latest developments in the COVID-19 pandemic.

SCHEDULE:

TIME TBC - Briefing starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: ACCESS ALL - NO RESALE

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Switzerland

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com