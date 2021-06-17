COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 17 de Junio de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY GERMANY-FRANCE/MERKEL-MACRON

Por
REUTERSJUN 17
17 de Junio de 2021

Merkel receives Macron in Berlin, hold joint news conference

Start: 18 Jun 2021 15:45 GMT

End: 18 Jun 2021 17:30 GMT

BERLIN - German Chancellor Angela Merkel receives French President Emmanuel Macron in Berlin, followed by a joint news conference.

SCHEDULE:

1600GMT - Photo op at greeting followed by joint news conference

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Germany

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / GERMAN / FRENCH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

La “sorpresa” al enterarse de la decisión del Real Madrid, su relación con Florentino y las pistas sobre su futuro: las 13 frases de Sergio Ramos en su despedida

La “sorpresa” al enterarse de la decisión del Real Madrid, su relación con Florentino y las pistas sobre su futuro: las 13 frases de Sergio Ramos en su despedida

Christian Nodal rompió el silencio sobre la decisión de Lupillo Rivera de destruir su tatuaje de Belinda

Juntan miles de firmas para que Mariana Rodríguez sea secretaria de Economía en NL: “Representa a la nueva generación de emprendedores”

Mordaz crítica de Loret a AMLO: “Para el presidente gobernar es hablar... su palabra ya no pesa”

El Museo Reina Sofía incorpora arte argentino a su colección

DEPORTES

La “sorpresa” al enterarse de la decisión del Real Madrid, su relación con Florentino y las pistas sobre su futuro: las 13 frases de Sergio Ramos en su despedida

La “sorpresa” al enterarse de la decisión del Real Madrid, su relación con Florentino y las pistas sobre su futuro: las 13 frases de Sergio Ramos en su despedida

Rafael Nadal anunció que no jugará en Wimbledon y se ausentará de los Juegos Olímpicos

Un ex jugador de la Selección Argentina reveló detalles inéditos de las reuniones con Sampaoli en el Mundial 2018

Sergio Ramos se marchó del Real Madrid entre lágrimas: “Llegó el momento de decir adiós”

El colombiano Julián Quiñones es nuevo refuerzo del Atlas

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Christian Nodal rompió el silencio sobre la decisión de Lupillo Rivera de destruir su tatuaje de Belinda

Christian Nodal rompió el silencio sobre la decisión de Lupillo Rivera de destruir su tatuaje de Belinda

Candice Swanepoel paseó en Nueva York, Karlie Kloss salió con su bebé: celebrities en un click

“Díganme pendeja por no saber”: Bárbara de Regil habló sobre promocionar al PVEM en plena veda

Bárbara de Regil denunció amenazas de muerte y violación tras la polémica con su proteína

Tatuaje de Lupillo Rivera se volvió filtro; usuarios de redes pusieron sus rostros en el brazo del cantante

TENDENCIAS

La exposición al resfriado común puede proteger contra el coronavirus, sugiere un estudio de Yale

La exposición al resfriado común puede proteger contra el coronavirus, sugiere un estudio de Yale

Xi Jinping nombró a un hombre clave del régimen y del Partido Comunista para la producción de superchips

Triquinosis: la enfermedad parasitaria que se origina por el consumo de carne infectada

Vacunas COVID-19 aprobadas para niños de más de 12 años: un primer estudio analiza sus beneficios

Semana Mundial de la Alergia: preocupación por la anafilaxia, la reacción más grave