COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 16 de Junio de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY USA-RUSSIA/SUMMIT

Por
REUTERSJUN 16
16 de Junio de 2021

U.S. President Biden and Russian President Putin hold summit

Start: 16 Jun 2021 14:11 GMT

End: 16 Jun 2021 15:11 GMT

U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin hold meeting at Parc 'La Grange' villa in Geneva.

SCHEDULE:

FROM 1123GMT - Parmelin, Putin and Biden photo-op and brief statement to media

1118GMT - Biden arriving at summit venue

1111GMT- Convoy with U.S. President Joe Biden departing from hotel

1105GMT - Russian President Vladimir Putin arriving at summit venue

1100GMT - Russian convoy with Putin driving past lake Geneva

1027GMT - Plane with Russian President Vladimir Putin landing at Geneva airport

1019GMT - Swiss President Guy Parmelin arriving at venue

0824GMT - the signal is mixed between REUTERS and HOST BROADCASTER

0735GMT - View of the Parc 'La Grange' villa in Geneva.

0730GMT - View of Intercontinental Hotel where Biden is staying.

0627GMT - View of the Parc 'La Grange' villa in Geneva.

0555GMT - View of Intercontinental Hotel where Biden is staying.

==

REST OF THE SCHEDULE TBC - PLEASE MONITOR FOR UPDATES#

TIME TBC - Arrivals

TIME TBC - Meeting

(Please note there will be a live pool spray at the top of the meeting the live signal will then switch to an exterior view of the venue for the duration of the meeting)

TIME TBC - Putin news conference

TIME TBC - Biden news conference

TIME TBC - Swiss President Parmelin and FM Cassis news conference

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS / HOST BORADCASTER

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Switzerland

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH / RUSSIAN

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Cumbre en Ginebra: Joe Biden dijo que es mejor verse a cara a cara y Putin deseó un encuentro productivo

Cumbre en Ginebra: Joe Biden dijo que es mejor verse a cara a cara y Putin deseó un encuentro productivo

Un gen de células que rodean los tumores es la clave en el avance del cáncer de mama

David Lemos es el nuevo delantero del América de Cali, un fichaje realizado sin director técnico

El momento en que sicarios del CJNG secuestran a un hombre a plena luz del día en la zona turística de Nayarit

La Línea 12 se desplomó por fallas en la construcción, señala el adelanto del peritaje

DEPORTES

Paul Pogba copió a Cristiano: retiró una botella de cerveza en una rueda de prensa de la Eurocopa

Paul Pogba copió a Cristiano: retiró una botella de cerveza en una rueda de prensa de la Eurocopa

Cortó los cables de la cámara de TV con su parapente y pensaron en dispararle con francotiradores: el caótico hecho en Alemania-Francia que terminó con dos heridos

Luis Suárez se sinceró sobre su futuro en la selección y explicó cómo puede ganarle Uruguay a Argentina

Cuántos millones de dólares ganó Floyd Mayweather por cada golpe: se conocieron las cifras de la pelea entre el ex púgil y Logan Paul

Finlandia quiere hacer historia ante Rusia en el primer partido de la jornada de Eurocopa

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Instagram suspendió la cuenta de la proteína de Bábara de Regil tras escándalo con el nutriólogo Aries Terrón

Instagram suspendió la cuenta de la proteína de Bábara de Regil tras escándalo con el nutriólogo Aries Terrón

Entre abrazos, besos y el mar: Mauricio Ochmann y Paulina Burrola disfrutan de su escapada romántica

Anitta trabaja en su nuevo proyecto en Brasil, Winnie Harlow salió con amigas en Los Ángeles: celebrities en un click

La vieja telenovela de Televisa que desbancó en rating a Ventaneando

Acapulco Shore 8 capítulo 8: la llegada de Eddie y el arrepentimiento de Jacky

TENDENCIAS

Un estudio sostiene que la tasa de reinfección en casos severos de COVID 19 es inferior al 1%

Un estudio sostiene que la tasa de reinfección en casos severos de COVID 19 es inferior al 1%

WhatsApp: así es la una nueva estafa para robar la identidad

Deseo sexual: qué factores influyen

Por qué la pandemia representa un caldo de cultivo para los trastornos alimenticios

Dos estudios determinaron que la leche materna de mujeres vacunadas contra el COVID-19 y de pacientes recuperadas contiene anticuerpos