ADVISORY USA-RUSSIA/SUMMIT

U.S. President Biden and Russian President Putin hold summit
Start: 16 Jun 2021 14:11 GMT
End: 16 Jun 2021 15:11 GMT
U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin hold meeting at Parc 'La Grange' villa in Geneva.
SCHEDULE:
FROM 1123GMT - Parmelin, Putin and Biden photo-op and brief statement to media
1118GMT - Biden arriving at summit venue
1111GMT- Convoy with U.S. President Joe Biden departing from hotel
1105GMT - Russian President Vladimir Putin arriving at summit venue
1100GMT - Russian convoy with Putin driving past lake Geneva
1027GMT - Plane with Russian President Vladimir Putin landing at Geneva airport
1019GMT - Swiss President Guy Parmelin arriving at venue
0824GMT - the signal is mixed between REUTERS and HOST BROADCASTER
0735GMT - View of the Parc 'La Grange' villa in Geneva.
0730GMT - View of Intercontinental Hotel where Biden is staying.
0627GMT - View of the Parc 'La Grange' villa in Geneva.
0555GMT - View of Intercontinental Hotel where Biden is staying.
REST OF THE SCHEDULE TBC - PLEASE MONITOR FOR UPDATES#
TIME TBC - Arrivals
TIME TBC - Meeting
(Please note there will be a live pool spray at the top of the meeting the live signal will then switch to an exterior view of the venue for the duration of the meeting)
TIME TBC - Putin news conference
TIME TBC - Biden news conference
TIME TBC - Swiss President Parmelin and FM Cassis news conference
