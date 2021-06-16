COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 16 de Junio de 2021
ADVISORY USA-RUSSIA/SUMMIT -- UPDATED DETAILS --

Por
REUTERSJUN 16
15 de Junio de 2021

U.S. President Biden and Russian President Putin hold summit

Start: 16 Jun 2021 05:54 GMT

End: 16 Jun 2021 12:00 GMT

U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin hold meeting at Parc 'La Grange' villa in Geneva.

SCHEDULE:

FROM 1123GMT - Parmelin, Putin and Biden photo-op and brief statement to media

1118GMT - Biden arriving at summit venue

1111GMT- Convoy with U.S. President Joe Biden departing from hotel

1100GMT - Russian convoy with Putin driving past lake Geneva

1027GMT - Plane with Russian President Vladimir Putin landing at Geneva airport

1019GMT - Swiss President Guy Parmelin arriving at venue

0824GMT - the signal is mixed between REUTERS and HOST BROADCASTER

0735GMT - View of the Parc 'La Grange' villa in Geneva.

0730GMT - View of Intercontinental Hotel where Biden is staying.

0627GMT - View of the Parc 'La Grange' villa in Geneva.

0555GMT - View of Intercontinental Hotel where Biden is staying.

==

REST OF THE SCHEDULE TBC - PLEASE MONITOR FOR UPDATES#

TIME TBC - Arrivals

TIME TBC - Meeting

(Please note there will be a live pool spray at the top of the meeting the live signal will then switch to an exterior view of the venue for the duration of the meeting)

TIME TBC - Putin news conference

TIME TBC - Biden news conference

TIME TBC - Swiss President Parmelin and FM Cassis news conference

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: HOST BROADCASTER / REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Switzerland

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH / RUSSIAN

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

