COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 16 de Junio de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY USA-RUSSIA/SUMMIT -- UPDATED DETAILS --

Por
REUTERSJUN 16
16 de Junio de 2021

U.S. President Biden and Russian President Putin hold summit

Start: 16 Jun 2021 14:11 GMT

End: 16 Jun 2021 15:11 GMT

U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin hold meeting at Parc 'La Grange' villa in Geneva.

SCHEDULE:

FROM 1548GMT Putin news conference

1540GMT APPROX - Russian briefing room

1529GMT - Biden departs from venue

FROM 1508GMT - Exteriors of venue with Biden's car parked in front

1505GMT APPROX - Russian briefing room

-----

1123GMT - Parmelin, Putin and Biden photo-op and brief statement to media

1118GMT - Biden arriving at summit venue

1111GMT- Convoy with U.S. President Joe Biden departing from hotel

1105GMT - Russian President Vladimir Putin arriving at summit venue

1100GMT - Russian convoy with Putin driving past lake Geneva

1027GMT - Plane with Russian President Vladimir Putin landing at Geneva airport

1019GMT - Swiss President Guy Parmelin arriving at venue

0824GMT - the signal is mixed between REUTERS and HOST BROADCASTER

0735GMT - View of the Parc 'La Grange' villa in Geneva.

0730GMT - View of Intercontinental Hotel where Biden is staying.

0627GMT - View of the Parc 'La Grange' villa in Geneva.

0555GMT - View of Intercontinental Hotel where Biden is staying.

==

REST OF THE SCHEDULE TBC - PLEASE MONITOR FOR UPDATES#

TIME TBC - Putin news conference

TIME TBC - Biden news conference

TIME TBC - Swiss President Parmelin and FM Cassis news conference

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS / HOST BORADCASTER

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Switzerland

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH / RUSSIAN

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Una bebé española que habría sido robada en 1968 y adoptada en México; ahora busca reconstruir su historia

Una bebé española que habría sido robada en 1968 y adoptada en México; ahora busca reconstruir su historia

Equipo argentino forense respaldó identificación de restos de Jhosivani Guerrero, otro de los 43 normalistas de Ayotzinapa

22 años después cayó Gerardo, secuestró y violó a una mujer, además mató a un menor

A partir de octubre Tailandia eliminará la cuarentena para viajeros vacunados

Manuel Velasco pagó 60 millones a empresa fantasma de La Estafa Maestra

DEPORTES

Jorge Comas, histórico del Veracruz, fue arrestado por golpiza a anciana

Jorge Comas, histórico del Veracruz, fue arrestado por golpiza a anciana

Lionel Messi publicó un mensaje motivador antes del clásico con Uruguay por la Copa América

Julio Urías conecta impresionante doblete en el juego contra Phillies

Paul Pogba copió a Cristiano: retiró una botella de cerveza en una rueda de prensa de la Eurocopa

Cortó los cables de la cámara de TV con su parapente y pensaron en dispararle con francotiradores: el caótico hecho en Alemania-Francia que terminó con dos heridos

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Hallaron muerta a la estrella porno Dakota Skye en el motorhome donde vivía

Hallaron muerta a la estrella porno Dakota Skye en el motorhome donde vivía

El impresionante split de Andrea Legarreta: así presumió su flexibilidad a los 49 años

“Es víctima de tráfico de influencias”: hija mayor de Héctor Parra reprobó que Sergio Mayer se involucre en el caso

Lupillo Rivera celebra su primer aniversario con Giselle Soto y desata las bromas sobre el tatuaje de Belinda

Instagram suspendió la cuenta de la proteína de Bábara de Regil tras escándalo con el nutriólogo Aries Terrón

TENDENCIAS

Falsos mensajes por WhatsApp: consejos para evitar caer en estafas online

Falsos mensajes por WhatsApp: consejos para evitar caer en estafas online

Un estudio sostiene que la tasa de reinfección en casos severos de COVID 19 es inferior al 1%

WhatsApp: así es la nueva estafa para robar la identidad

Deseo sexual: qué factores influyen

Por qué la pandemia representa un caldo de cultivo para los trastornos alimenticios