Miércoles 16 de Junio de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY USA-RUSSIA/SUMMIT -- SCHEDULE TBC --

Por
REUTERSJUN 16
15 de Junio de 2021

U.S. President Biden and Russian President Putin hold summit

Start: 16 Jun 2021 05:54 GMT

End: 16 Jun 2021 12:00 GMT

U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin hold meeting at Parc 'La Grange' villa in Geneva.

SCHEDULE:

0555GMT - View of Intercontinental Hotel where Biden is staying

0627GMT - View of the Parc 'La Grange' villa in Geneva.

==

REST OF THE SCHEDULE TBC - PLEASE MONITOR FOR UPDATES#

TIME TBC - Arrivals

TIME TBC - Meeting

(Please note there will be a live pool spray at the top of the meeting the live signal will then switch to an exterior view of the venue for the duration of the meeting)

TIME TBC - Putin news conference

TIME TBC - Biden news conference

TIME TBC - Swiss President Parmelin and FM Cassis news conference

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: HOST BROADCASTER / REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Switzerland

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH / RUSSIAN

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

