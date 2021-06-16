ADVISORY SPACE-EXPLORATION/CHINA-NEWSER

Newser ahead of China's first human spaceflight since 2016
Start: 16 Jun 2021 01:00 GMT
End: 16 Jun 2021 02:00 GMT
JIUQUAN, GANSU PROVINCE, CHINA - Officials in charge of China's space programme hold a news conference one day before the launch of a spacecraft, that will ferry three astronauts to an orbiting space module for a three-month stay, the first time China has sent humans into space for nearly five years.
SCHEDULE:
0100GMT - news conference starts
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: China
Topic: Science / Technology
Audio: NATURAL MANDARIN SPEECH
