COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 15 de Junio de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY SPACE-EXPLORATION/CHINA-NEWSER

Por
REUTERSJUN 16
15 de Junio de 2021

Newser ahead of China's first human spaceflight since 2016

Start: 16 Jun 2021 01:00 GMT

End: 16 Jun 2021 02:00 GMT

JIUQUAN, GANSU PROVINCE, CHINA - Officials in charge of China's space programme hold a news conference one day before the launch of a spacecraft, that will ferry three astronauts to an orbiting space module for a three-month stay, the first time China has sent humans into space for nearly five years.

SCHEDULE:

0100GMT - news conference starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: China

Topic: Science / Technology

Audio: NATURAL MANDARIN SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Chile: la Cámara de Diputados aprobó la restitución del voto obligatorio

Chile: la Cámara de Diputados aprobó la restitución del voto obligatorio

El dulce regalo de cumpleaños que recibió Laura Acuña por su cumpleaños de parte de ‘La Voz Kids’ y Caracol

Eurodiputados condenaron el arresto opositores en Nicaragua y pidieron su inmediata liberación

El caso de “Angelito”, el único estudiante que regresó a clases presenciales en un kínder de Ecatepec

“Se termina mi proceso a Juegos Olímpicos”: el clavadista Germán Sánchez le dijo adiós a Tokio 2020

DEPORTES

“Se termina mi proceso a Juegos Olímpicos”: el clavadista Germán Sánchez le dijo adiós a Tokio 2020

“Se termina mi proceso a Juegos Olímpicos”: el clavadista Germán Sánchez le dijo adiós a Tokio 2020

Un triple y una asistencia: las perlitas de Leandro Bolmaro para el Barcelona, que le ganó al Real Madrid y se consagró campeón de la Liga ACB

Quién es Braian Samudio, el nuevo fichaje de Toluca

“El pasado quedó atrás” Tuca Ferretti afirmó que vive su mejor etapa con Juárez FC

Es oficial: Giovani dos Santos está fuera del América

ENTRETENIMIENTO

“Estamos muy unidos”: el mensaje con el que Alejandro Basteri negó tener problemas con Luis Miguel

“Estamos muy unidos”: el mensaje con el que Alejandro Basteri negó tener problemas con Luis Miguel

Héctor Parra ya fue trasladado al Reclusorio Oriente: así fue arrestado por presunto abuso sexual

Sergio Mayer habló del arresto de Héctor Parra y de cómo apoyó a su hija

Cuánto costaron los atuendos que Amely Nodal, la cuñada de Belinda, lució en su fiesta de cumpleaños

Lorenzo Lazo se reencontró con la hija de Edith González

TENDENCIAS

La OMS clasificó “de interés” a la variante andina del coronavirus: se tendrá que estudiar si causa casos más severos y si las vacunas protegen contra ella

La OMS clasificó “de interés” a la variante andina del coronavirus: se tendrá que estudiar si causa casos más severos y si las vacunas protegen contra ella

El pionero del Todo Terreno regresa con la misma identidad más toda la nueva tecnología

Cómo es la innovadora tecno-bicicleta que sirve para mejorar la recuperación de los pacientes graves con COVID-19

Según los expertos, el COVID y las restricciones llegaron para quedarse: las causas que lo explican

La app gratuita y de código abierto para que personas con discapacidad visual puedan acceder más fácil a la web