ADVISORY SPACE-EXPLORATION/CHINA-LAUNCH

China sends three astronauts to its space station

Start: 17 Jun 2021 01:00 GMT

End: 17 Jun 2021 02:00 GMT

JIUQUAN, GANSU PROVINCE, CHINA - China launches the Shenzhou-12 spacecraft carrying three astronauts to its still-being-built space station where they will stay for three months in a super small module. The entire space station is expected to be completed by the end of next year.

SCHEDULE:

0120GMT - launch starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE CHINA

DIGITAL: NO USE CHINA

Source: CCTV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: China

Topic: Science / Technology

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Cortó los cables de la cámara de TV con su parapente y pensaron en dispararle con francotiradores: el caótico hecho en Alemania-Francia que terminó con dos heridos

Cortó los cables de la cámara de TV con su parapente y pensaron en dispararle con francotiradores: el caótico hecho en Alemania-Francia que terminó con dos heridos

Entre abrazos, besos y el mar: Mauricio Ochmann y Paulina Burrola disfrutan de su escapada romántica

Un estudio sostiene que la tasa de reinfección en casos severos de COVID 19 es inferior al 1%

