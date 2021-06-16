ADVISORY SPACE-EXPLORATION/CHINA-ASTRONAUTS

Chinese astronauts meet reporters before space launch
Start: 16 Jun 2021 02:43 GMT
End: 16 Jun 2021 03:22 GMT
JIUQUAN, GANSU PROVINCE, CHINA - Three astronauts, who are to board the Shenzhou-12 spacecraft for a mission to China's still-being-built space station for a three-month stay, meet reporters. Their flight marks the first time China has sent humans into space for nearly five years.
