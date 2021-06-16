ADVISORY SPACE-EXPLORATION/CHINA-ASTRONAUTS

Chinese astronauts meet reporters before space launch

Start: 16 Jun 2021 02:43 GMT

End: 16 Jun 2021 03:22 GMT

JIUQUAN, GANSU PROVINCE, CHINA - Three astronauts, who are to board the Shenzhou-12 spacecraft for a mission to China's still-being-built space station for a three-month stay, meet reporters. Their flight marks the first time China has sent humans into space for nearly five years.

SCHEDULE:

0300GMT - event starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: China

Topic: Science / Technology

Audio: NATURAL MANDARIN SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com