ADVISORY -- FLASH -- 3231- USA-RUSSIA/SUMMIT-BIDEN DEPARTURE

Biden departs from Geneva

Start: 16 Jun 2021 19:10 GMT

End: 16 Jun 2021 19:17 GMT

GENEVA - U.S. President Joe Biden departs from Geneva after attending summit with Russian President Putin.

"Russia is in a very, very difficult spot right now. They are being squeezed by China. They want desperately to remain a major power," Biden said as he prepared to board Air Force One to return home from Geneva, where he met Russian President Vladimir Putin.

