Martes 15 de Junio de 2021
Estas han sido las 5 fotos de Chiquis de las que nadie deja de hablar en Instagram

Newsroom Infobae
15 de Junio de 2021

Chiquis (@chiquis) revolucionó la red social de Instagram gracias a las publicaciones que realizó en las últimas horas. Los 5 posteos de historias y fotografías, lograron más de 654.729 de interacciones entre sus followers.

Again, we may not have it all together, but together we have it all. I know life has been hard, and many people have disappointed you, but one thing you can count on for sure, is the love and passion my heart has for each of you. Since I can remember your well being has been a priority in my life, and it will continue to be..because I care, because it’s my duty as your older sister, and because that’s the promise I made to momma. I know momma isn’t here with us, but I know she’s guiding us and wants the best for us. We WILL be ok, no matter what. That’s how we were built, and that’s how we will stand #FirmeYSinTemor! Don’t let other people’s opinion of you, especially those who don’t truly know you, or have cared enough for the past 9 years to simply ask, “How are YOU? Did you eat today?”, affect your heart, or change the direction of the mission you were set out to conquer! You may not have your mom or dad here, BUT.. you have a sister who is willing to do ANYTHING to make sure your heart, mind and soul are always ok. Always! No matter what or who! I got you. And if I don’t know a way, I will figure it out just the way she taught me. That’s my promise to you. You guys are GREAT fucking kids, with BEAUTIFUL hearts who only want the best for anyone you encounter. You’re my heroes!! With all you’ve been through you could have been lost souls, but instead you guys have become adults I admire. You’re stronger and wiser than a lot of people I know, and I’m proud to say I helped raise you. Everything will be ok.. I know it. Simply, because when you do things with good intentions, God always has your back. #ConDiosTodoSinElNada Always remember mommas words.. “You’re MY gottdam kids!” 🤍 Momma, the plan we had is still at work, and I know you’re helping and guiding me from where you are. Thank you! I see it and I feel it, daily. You are my rock, and now the wind beneath MY wings. I miss you, so much.



It’s FINALLY HERE!!! Well, tomorrow that is! Haha My ANTI-CELLULITE cream and bomb ass body scrub! 💜 @beflawlessskin Yo como muchas mujeres, sufro con celulitis en las piernas, al igual que en las pompas… por eso era muy importante para mi formular un producto que no sólo me ayude a mi, si no, también a otras mujeres que comparten este “dilema”. Especialmente en estas fechas de calor, que todas queremos andar con poca ropa o en bikini. 🥰 DISPONIBLE MAÑANA! www.Beflawless.com



100% Mexicana 100% Americana 200% Club! #ProudLatina The best of both worlds! 🇲🇽 🇺🇸



🕵🏻💖 •••••• Designer: @stello Heels: @tomford



Ámate, acéptate y apruébate tal como eres.. y si te quieres hacer unos arreglitos aquí y haya, también se vale. Do YOU! Bee YOU.. and throw some HONEY on them Salty Bees with your CONFIDENCE! 👑🐝 Bee Confident. Bee Brave. Bee Bold. BeeUtiFUL. #QueenTingz

Janney Marín Rivera, mejor conocida como Chiquis Rivera, nació en Los Ángeles, California, el 26 de junio de 198. Es hija de la artista Jenni Rivera. Es una cantante, compositora, empresaria, escritora y celebridad estadounidense.

Chiquis comenzó su carrera artística en el 2014, al publicar su primer sencillo titulado «Paloma Blanca».​ Hizo su debut en televisión internacional durante los Premios Juventud al presentar su segundo sencillo «Esa no soy yo». Comenzó a grabar su primer álbum ese mismo año, publicando Paloma Blanca como un tributo a su madre.

Su primera aparición en televisión fue en el reality show Jenni Rivera Presents: Chiquis & Raq-C y también en I Love Jenni. En 2015, estuvo nominada a los Premios Lo Nuestro en la categoría Artista Femenina Regional del Año junto con su madre Jenni Rivera. Además, en esta entrega de premios tuvo una participación especial ya que cantó el tema «La Malquerida».

