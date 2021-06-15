ADVISORY USA-RUSSIA/SUMMIT -- SCHEDULE TBC

U.S. President Biden and Russian President Putin hold summit
Start: 16 Jun 2021 06:00 GMT
End: 16 Jun 2021 12:00 GMT
U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin hold meeting at Parc 'La Grange' villa in Geneva.
SCHEDULE:
0600GMT - View of the Parc 'La Grange' villa in Geneva.
REST OF THE SCHEDULE TBC - PLEASE MONITOR FOR UPDATES#
TIME TBC - Arrivals
TIME TBC - Meeting
(Please note there will be a live pool spray at the top of the meeting the live signal will then switch to an exterior view of the venue for the duration of the meeting)
TIME TBC - Putin news conference
TIME TBC - Biden news conference
TIME TBC - Swiss President Parmelin and FM Cassis news conference
