ADVISORY USA-RUSSIA/SUMMIT-BIDEN-ARRIVAL-HOTEL-PARMELIN

Biden arrives in Geneva ahead of meeting with Putin

Start: 15 Jun 2021 14:14 GMT

End: 15 Jun 2021 15:14 GMT

GENEVA - The U.S. President Joe Biden arrives in Geneva ahead of meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on June 16.

SCHEDULE:

1415GMT - Biden arrival airport (Live Host Broadcaster)

1445GMT - Biden arrives at the Intercontinental hotel (Live Host Broadcaster) + Reuters

1530GMT - Bilateral with Swiss president Parmelin (Live Host Broadcaster)

1630GMT - Newser by Swiss president Parmelin and FM Cassis news conference CICG open to all (Live Host Broadcaster) + Reuters

