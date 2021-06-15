COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 15 de Junio de 2021
ADVISORY USA-RUSSIA/SUMMIT-BIDEN-ARRIVAL-HOTEL-PARMELIN

REUTERSJUN 15
15 de Junio de 2021

Biden arrives in Geneva ahead of meeting with Putin

Start: 15 Jun 2021 14:14 GMT

End: 15 Jun 2021 15:14 GMT

GENEVA - The U.S. President Joe Biden arrives in Geneva ahead of meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on June 16.

SCHEDULE:

1415GMT - Biden arrival airport (Live Host Broadcaster)

1445GMT - Biden arrives at the Intercontinental hotel (Live Host Broadcaster) + Reuters

1530GMT - Bilateral with Swiss president Parmelin (Live Host Broadcaster)

1630GMT - Newser by Swiss president Parmelin and FM Cassis news conference CICG open to all (Live Host Broadcaster) + Reuters

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: HOST BROADCASTER / REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Switzerland

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

