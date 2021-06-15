COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Agencias

ADVISORY SOCCER-EURO-FRA-GER/REPORT

Por
REUTERSJUN 15
15 de Junio de 2021

News conference after France and Germany Euro 2020 match

Start: 15 Jun 2021 21:31 GMT

End: 15 Jun 2021 22:31 GMT

MUNICH - France and Germany managers and man of the match Paul Pogba speak to the media following their Euro 2020 Group F match

SCHEDULE:

2115GMT - News conferences with the two managers and man of the match due to start.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO RESALES. NO COMMERCIAL USE. MUST ON-SCREEN COURTESY "©UEFA 2021"

DIGITAL: NO RESALES. NO COMMERCIAL USE. MUST ON-SCREEN COURTESY "©UEFA 2021"

Source: UEFA

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Germany

Topic: Sports

Audio: NATURAL WITH FRENCH AND GERMAN SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

