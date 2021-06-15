COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 15 de Junio de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY SOCCER-EURO-FRA-GER/FANS --UPDATED DETAILS

Por
REUTERSJUN 15
14 de Junio de 2021

German, French fans gather and watch France v Germany in Munich

Start: 15 Jun 2021 18:06 GMT

End: 15 Jun 2021 21:00 GMT

PLEASE NOTE: FROM 1945GMT THIS LIVE WILL SWITCH BETWEEN FANS WATCHING IN PARIS AND MUNICH. SEE BELOW FOR TIMINGS.

==

MUNICH / PARIS - Fans in Paris and Munich watch the Euro 2020 Group F match between Germany and world champions France.

TIMINGS:

1730GMT - MUNICH - Fans arriving at the stadium in Munich

1845GMT - MUNICH - Fans watching match at a beer garden in Munich

(1900GMT - kick off)

1947GMT - PARIS - Fans watch match at Paris cafe

2010GMT - MUNICH - Fans watching match at a beer garden in Munich

2012GMT - PARIS - Fans watch match at Paris cafe

2013GMT - MUNICH - Fans watching match at a beer garden in Munich

2014GMT - PARIS - Fans watch match at Paris cafe

2015GMT - MUNICH - Fans watching match at a beer garden in Munich

2020GMT - PARIS - Fans watch match at Paris cafe

2026GMT - MUNICH - Fans watching match at a beer garden in Munich

2029GMT - PARIS - Fans watch match at Paris cafe

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Germany

Topic: Sports

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

