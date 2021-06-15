ADVISORY ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/JERUSALEM-MARCH-GATHERING --POSSIBLE ONLY

Flag waving right-wing Israelis march in Jerusalem

Start: 15 Jun 2021 15:39 GMT

End: 15 Jun 2021 16:39 GMT

JERUSALEM – Right wing Israelis, carrying flags, gather near Jerusalem's Old City ahead of controversial march that is planned to walk through Damascus Gate, angering Palestinians and drawing threats from Gaza rulers Hamas.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Jerusalem

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com