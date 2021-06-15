COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 15 de Junio de 2021
ADVISORY ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/JERUSALEM-MARCH-GATHERING --POSSIBLE ONLY--

REUTERSJUN 15
15 de Junio de 2021

Flag waving right-wing Israelis march in Jerusalem

Start: 15 Jun 2021 15:39 GMT

End: 15 Jun 2021 16:39 GMT

JERUSALEM – Right wing Israelis, carrying flags, gather near Jerusalem's Old City ahead of controversial march that is planned to walk through Damascus Gate, angering Palestinians and drawing threats from Gaza rulers Hamas.

