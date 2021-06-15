ADVISORY ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/JERUSALEM-MARCH-GATHERING --POSSIBLE ONLY

Flag waving right-wing Israelis march in Jerusalem
Start: 15 Jun 2021 15:39 GMT
End: 15 Jun 2021 16:39 GMT
JERUSALEM – Right wing Israelis, carrying flags, gather near Jerusalem's Old City ahead of controversial march that is planned to walk through Damascus Gate, angering Palestinians and drawing threats from Gaza rulers Hamas.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Jerusalem
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com