Martes 15 de Junio de 2021
ADVISORY EU-USA/SUMMIT-ARRIVAL

Por
REUTERS
14 de Junio de 2021

U.S. President Biden attends EU-U.S. summit in Brussels

Start: 15 Jun 2021 09:52 GMT

End: 15 Jun 2021 12:00 GMT

BRUSSELS - U.S. President Joe Biden arrives for summit with heads of the European Commission and European Council

SCHEDULE:

1015GMT – Biden arrival at EU – REUTERS FOR AGENCY POOL

1050GMT – Biden/EU meeting – REUTERS FOR AGENCY POOL - **NOT LIVE, TAPE PLAYBACK**

c1130-1200GMT - Ursula Von der Leyen and Charles Michel give news conference – EUROPEAN UNION

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: EUROPEAN UNION / REUTERS FO9R AGENCY POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Belgium

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH POSSIBLE ENGLISH SPPECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

