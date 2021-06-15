ADVISORY EU-CANADA/NEWSER

Trudeau news conference after EU-Canada summit in Brussels
Start: 15 Jun 2021 07:32 GMT
End: 15 Jun 2021 08:22 GMT
BRUSSELS - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel give news conference after meeting in Brussels.
SCHEDULE:
0730GMT - News conference
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: EUROPEAN UNION
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Belgium
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH (FRENCH AND GERMAN ALSO POSSIBLE)
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com