ADVISORY EU-CANADA/NEWSER

Trudeau news conference after EU-Canada summit in Brussels

Start: 15 Jun 2021 07:32 GMT

End: 15 Jun 2021 08:22 GMT

BRUSSELS - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel give news conference after meeting in Brussels.

SCHEDULE:

0730GMT - News conference

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: EUROPEAN UNION

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Belgium

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH (FRENCH AND GERMAN ALSO POSSIBLE)

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

