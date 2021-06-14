COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 14 de Junio de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY NATO-SUMMIT/ERDOGAN NEWSER --POSSIBLE ONLY

Por
REUTERSJUN 14
14 de Junio de 2021

Erdogan news conference at end of NATO summit

Start: 14 Jun 2021 15:45 GMT

End: 14 Jun 2021 16:45 GMT

EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: THIS LIVE IS POSSIBLE ONLY, DUE TO A POSSIBLE CLASH WITH PRESIDENT MACRON'S NEWSER.

=======

BRUSSELS - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan holds news conference at end of NATO summit

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: TBC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Belgium

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

