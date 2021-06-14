ADVISORY NATO-SUMMIT/

NATO leaders meet for summit in Brussels

Start: 14 Jun 2021 08:16 GMT

End: 14 Jun 2021 12:06 GMT

BRUSSELS - NATO leaders meet in Brussels to discuss substantive and forward-looking NATO 2030 agenda: Russia’s actions, the threat of terrorism, cyber attacks, emerging and disruptive technologies, the security impact of climate change, and the rise of China.

=======

SCHEDULE:

0715GMT Doorstep statement by Stoltenberg

0830GMT Leaders' arrivals

1100GMT Stoltenberg formally greets leaders, followed by family photo

1130-1400GMT Working session begins, rountable

1415GMT Stoltenberg news conference

From 1430GMT other leaders' news conferences

=======

EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: LIVE AT 1003G WAS PRESIDENT BIDEN DEPARTING HOTEL FOR SUMMIT

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: NATO TV/REUTERS/AGENCY POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Belgium

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio:

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com