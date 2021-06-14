ADVISORY NATO-SUMMIT/

NATO leaders meet for summit in Brussels
Start: 14 Jun 2021 08:16 GMT
End: 14 Jun 2021 12:00 GMT
BRUSSELS - NATO leaders meet in Brussels to discuss substantive and forward-looking NATO 2030 agenda: Russia’s actions, the threat of terrorism, cyber attacks, emerging and disruptive technologies, the security impact of climate change, and the rise of China.
=======
SCHEDULE:
0715GMT Doorstep statement by Stoltenberg
0830GMT Leaders' arrivals
1100GMT Stoltenberg formally greets leaders, followed by family photo
1130-1400GMT Working session begins, rountable
1415GMT Stoltenberg news conference
From 1430GMT other leaders' news conferences
=======
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: NATO TV/REUTERS/AGENCY POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Belgium
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio:
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com