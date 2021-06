New Israeli government poses for family photo

Start: 14 Jun 2021 08:01 GMT

End: 14 Jun 2021 08:25 GMT

JERUSALEM – Israeli President Rivlin poses for traditional "family photograph" with new Israeli government the morning after it won a majority vote, ending Netanyahu's tenure.

Location: Jerusalem

