Lunes 14 de Junio de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-CONGRESS

Por
REUTERSJUN 14
14 de Junio de 2021

Moment of silence at Capitol to mark 600,000 COVID-19 deaths

Start: 14 Jun 2021 22:47 GMT

End: 14 Jun 2021 23:14 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and members of Congress hold a moment of silence at the U.S. Capitol to mark 600,000 American lives lost to COVID-19.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

