ADVISORY BELGIUM-USA/BIDEN-KING -- TIMING NOT FOR PUBLICATION

Biden and Blinken meet Belgian King Philippe
Start: 15 Jun 2021 12:00 GMT
End: 15 Jun 2021 12:00 GMT
BRUSSELS - U.S. President Joe Biden and U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken meet with Belgian King Philippe, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo and Belgian Foreign Minister Sophie Wilmes during a visit to Brussels.
Location: Belgium
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
