COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 14 de Junio de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY BELGIUM-USA/BIDEN-KING -- TIMING NOT FOR PUBLICATION --

Por
REUTERSJUN 14
14 de Junio de 2021

Biden and Blinken meet Belgian King Philippe

Start: 15 Jun 2021 12:00 GMT

End: 15 Jun 2021 12:00 GMT

EDITORS NOTE: PLEASE MONITOR FOR UPDATES ON THE TIMING OF THIS EVENT

==

BRUSSELS - U.S. President Joe Biden and U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken meet with Belgian King Philippe, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo and Belgian Foreign Minister Sophie Wilmes during a visit to Brussels.

SCHEDULE:

TBC

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: AGENCY POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Belgium

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH POSSIBLE ENGLISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Cardona, Murillo y Muñoz, aprobados en su estreno como titulares en Colombia

Cardona, Murillo y Muñoz, aprobados en su estreno como titulares en Colombia

Diezmado por un brote de coronavirus, Bolivia se enfrenta a Paraguay por el Grupo A de la Copa América: hora, TV y formaciones

El uno por uno de la victoria frente a Ecuador

Argentina y Chile abren el Grupo A de la Copa América en una nueva edición del clásico andino: hora, TV y formaciones

El Reino Unido retrasará un mes el fin de las restricciones por el avance de la variante Delta de coronavirus

DEPORTES

La decisión que tomó la Selección para cada vez que va a Río de Janeiro luego de perder la final del Mundial 2014

La decisión que tomó la Selección para cada vez que va a Río de Janeiro luego de perder la final del Mundial 2014

Diezmado por un brote de coronavirus, Bolivia se enfrenta a Paraguay por el Grupo A de la Copa América: hora, TV y formaciones

Argentina y Chile abren el Grupo A de la Copa América en una nueva edición del clásico andino: hora, TV y formaciones

De la política la trampolín: Rommel Pacheco compitió en preliminar de clavados rumbo a Tokio

El otro “récord imposible” que Lionel Messi buscará arrebatarle a Pelé durante la Copa América

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Juan José Origel estalló furioso contra Miguel Bosé: “que no se meta con nuestra gente”

Juan José Origel estalló furioso contra Miguel Bosé: “que no se meta con nuestra gente”

Survivor México: quién fue el eliminado de este 13 de junio

Entre lágrimas, Adrián Uribe recordó pobreza y sus años como payasito adolescente

El día que Mauricio Garcés lanzó a José José como la próxima gran voz de México

Piden “cancelar” a Los ángeles azules por fomentar la pedofilia

TENDENCIAS

Cómo la industria del lujo se reinventa luego de un año de pandemia

Cómo la industria del lujo se reinventa luego de un año de pandemia

Día Mundial del Donante de Sangre: por la pandemia, disminuyó un 80%

¿Qué es un factor de riesgo?

Todo lo que sabe al día de hoy de las variantes del COVID-19

El COVID-19 leve también puede dejar fatiga y depresión, advierte un estudio