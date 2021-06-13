G7-SUMMIT/

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Domingo 13 de Junio de 2021
13 de Junio de 2021

G7 leaders convene for final day of summit

Start: 13 Jun 2021 05:56 GMT

End: 13 Jun 2021 12:00 GMT

CARBIS BAY, UNITED KINGDOM - Group of Seven leaders meet for final day of summit.

PRELIMINARY SCHEDULE - PLEASE NOTE, THIS IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE, PLEASE MONITOR FOR UPDATES:

0600-0800GMT - Beauty shot of Cornish coast from St Ives (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL)

TIME TBC - Working session (HOST BROADCASTER - ACCESS ALL)

ATTENDEES:

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson

U.S. President Joe Biden

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

French President Emmanuel Macron

German Chancellor Angela Merkel

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen

President of the European Council Charles Michel

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison

South Korean President Moon Jae-in

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (no longer expected to attend due to COVID-19 situation in India)

Cuándo y a qué hora ver la “Élite Week” antes del estreno de la cuarta temporada de esta serie

Brandon Moreno, primer campeón de la UFC nacido en México

Cuándo y a qué hora ver la “Élite Week” antes del estreno de la cuarta temporada de esta serie

Inestabilidad laboral de los padres y dificultades para sostener la educación: cómo impacta la pandemia en los niños argentinos

