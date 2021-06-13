ADVISORY ISRAEL-POLITICS/

Israel's parliament votes on new Israeli government

Start: 13 Jun 2021 12:00 GMT

End: 13 Jun 2021 12:00 GMT

JERUSALEM - Israeli parliament votes on approving a new government, a move that will unseat Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. If the coalition of right-wing, left-wing, centrist and Arab parties wins the vote of confidence, it will be sworn in on the same day.

