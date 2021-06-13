ADVISORY ISRAEL-POLITICS/

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Domingo 13 de Junio de 2021
REUTERS
13 de Junio de 2021

Israel's parliament votes on new Israeli government

Start: 13 Jun 2021 12:00 GMT

End: 13 Jun 2021 12:00 GMT

JERUSALEM - Israeli parliament votes on approving a new government, a move that will unseat Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. If the coalition of right-wing, left-wing, centrist and Arab parties wins the vote of confidence, it will be sworn in on the same day.

Source: KNESSET CHANNEL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Israel

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

