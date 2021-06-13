COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Domingo 13 de Junio de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY G7-SUMMIT/ROYALS-BIDEN DEPARTURE

Por
REUTERSJUN 13
13 de Junio de 2021

U.S. President Biden leaves Windsor after meeting Queen

Start: 13 Jun 2021 17:06 GMT

End: 13 Jun 2021 17:08 GMT

HEATHROW/ WINDSOR, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM - U.S. President Joe Biden leaves Windsor after meeting with the Queen after G7 Summit.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE USA

DIGITAL: NO USE USA. NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES.

Source: US NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

México es ejemplo mundial de cómo gobernar para todos: AMLO

México es ejemplo mundial de cómo gobernar para todos: AMLO

El Parlamento de Israel confirmó a Naftali Benet como nuevo primer ministro: reemplaza a Benjamin Netanyahu tras 12 años en el poder

Fabrice Muamba, ex futbolista que estuvo muerto 78 minutos por un ataque cardíaco, contó cómo vivió el colapso de Christian Eriksen

Ninel Conde perdió demanda por violencia doméstica contra Giovanni Medina

Señalan al crimen organizado como principal sospechoso de la desaparición de Tomás Rojo, vocero del pueblo Yaqui

DEPORTES

Fabrice Muamba, ex futbolista que estuvo muerto 78 minutos por un ataque cardíaco, contó cómo vivió el colapso de Christian Eriksen

Fabrice Muamba, ex futbolista que estuvo muerto 78 minutos por un ataque cardíaco, contó cómo vivió el colapso de Christian Eriksen

Novak Djokovic alcanzó un impactante récord y quedó al acecho de Federer y Nadal en la tabla histórica de ganadores de Grand Slam

El médico de Dinamarca dio detalles de la salud de Eriksen: “Sufrió un paro cardiaco, estuvo muerto por unos instantes y lo recuperamos con la primera descarga del desfibrilador”

Quién es Brandon Moreno, el primer campeón mexicano de la UFC

La organización de Roland Garros se refirió a la polémica salida de Naomi Osaka del torneo: “Fue una situación delicada y difícil”

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Ninel Conde perdió demanda por violencia doméstica contra Giovanni Medina

Ninel Conde perdió demanda por violencia doméstica contra Giovanni Medina

“Ya pasó por aquí y ya se fue”: así reaccionó Lupillo Rivera a las críticas por el tatuaje de Belinda

A dos años de la muerte de Edith González: Lorenzo Lazo, viudo de la actriz, así la recordó en su aniversario luctuoso

Eiza González respondió a quienes la comparan con Salma Hayek: “¡Ay! Muchas gracias”

La “Emma Stone mexicana”: así se ve Violeta Isfel como “Cruella”

TENDENCIAS

Cisitalia, el auto que nació para ganarle a Ferrari y terminó sus días en Argentina en los años 60

Cisitalia, el auto que nació para ganarle a Ferrari y terminó sus días en Argentina en los años 60

Diagnóstico a tiempo y controles periódicos, herramientas clave para vencer al cáncer de piel

Inestabilidad laboral de los padres y dificultades para sostener la educación: cómo impacta la pandemia en los niños argentinos

Lo que Robinson Crusoe podría enseñarnos sobre el COVID-19

Las claves para entender por qué el COVID-19 causa cada vez más muertes jóvenes