Sábado 12 de Junio de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY SOCCER-EURO-DNK-FIN/REPORT ++TIME APPROX++

Por
REUTERSJUN 12
12 de Junio de 2021

Denmark and Finland news conferences after Eriksen collapsed

Start: 12 Jun 2021 19:45 GMT

End: 12 Jun 2021 20:45 GMT

COPENHAGEN – Denmark and Finland news conferences following their Euro 2020 Group B match which was postponed after Christian Eriksen collapsed on the pitch

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO RESALES. NO COMMERCIAL USE. MUST ON-SCREEN COURTESY "©UEFA 2021"

DIGITAL: NO RESALES. NO COMMERCIAL USE. MUST ON-SCREEN COURTESY "©UEFA 2021"

Source: UEFA

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Denmark

Topic: Sports

Audio: NATURAL WITH DANISH AND FINNISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

