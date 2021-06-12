ADVISORY HONGKONG-SECURITY/AGNES CHOW

HK activist Agnes Chow expected to be released from jail

Start: 12 Jun 2021 00:45 GMT

End: 12 Jun 2021 01:30 GMT

TAI LAM CORRECTIONAL INSTITUTION, HONG KONG, CHINA - Hong Kong activist Agnes Chow is expected to be released after serving a 10 month sentence on charges related to unlawful assembly near the city’s police headquarters during the anti-government protests in 2019. Chow was also arrested in August 2019 under the new security legislation on suspicion of “colluding with foreign forces,” but is yet to face any charges.

