Viernes 11 de Junio de 2021
ADVISORY HONGKONG-SECURITY/AGNES CHOW

JUN 12
12 de Junio de 2021

HK activist Agnes Chow expected to be released from jail

Start: 12 Jun 2021 00:45 GMT

End: 12 Jun 2021 01:30 GMT

TAI LAM CORRECTIONAL INSTITUTION, HONG KONG, CHINA - Hong Kong activist Agnes Chow is expected to be released after serving a 10 month sentence on charges related to unlawful assembly near the city’s police headquarters during the anti-government protests in 2019. Chow was also arrested in August 2019 under the new security legislation on suspicion of “colluding with foreign forces,” but is yet to face any charges.

Reuters

