ADVISORY G7-SUMMIT/USA-FRANCE

U.S. President Biden meets French President Macron at G7
Start: 12 Jun 2021 14:02 GMT
End: 12 Jun 2021 14:05 GMT
CARBIS BAY, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM - U.S. President Joe Biden meets French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the G7 Summit
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NO USE USA
DIGITAL: NO USE USA
NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES.
Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United Kingdom
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com