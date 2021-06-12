COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Sábado 12 de Junio de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY G7-SUMMIT/USA-FRANCE

Por
REUTERSJUN 12
12 de Junio de 2021

U.S. President Biden meets French President Macron at G7

Start: 12 Jun 2021 14:02 GMT

End: 12 Jun 2021 14:05 GMT

CARBIS BAY, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM - U.S. President Joe Biden meets French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the G7 Summit

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE USA

DIGITAL: NO USE USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES.

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

Una moneda de 50 pesos de los Niños Héroes se cotiza hasta en 25,000 pesos en línea

Conmebol realizó un cambio en el reglamento de la Copa América: los jugadores con coronavius podrán ser reemplazados sin limitaciones

El recuerdo del "Señor Barriga" en "Vecinos": así será la participación de Edgar Vivar

El servicio de internet satelital de SpaceX, la compañía de Elon Musk, ofrecerá WiFi en los aviones

