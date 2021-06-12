ADVISORY G7-SUMMIT/

G7 leaders convene for second day of summit
Start: 12 Jun 2021 09:50 GMT
End: 12 Jun 2021 12:00 GMT
CARBIS BAY, UNITED KINGDOM - Group of Seven leaders meet for second day of summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall.
====
PRELIMINARY SCHEDULE - PLEASE NOTE, THIS IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE, PLEASE MONITOR FOR UPDATES:
0600-0800GMT - Beauty shot of Cornish coast from St Ives (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL)
TIME TBC - Official welcome (HOST BROADCASTER - ACCESS ALL)
TIME TBC - Leaders convene for session (HOST BROADCASTER - ACCESS ALL)
TIME TBC - Family photo (HOST BROADCASTER - ACCESS ALL)
====
ATTENDEES:
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson
U.S. President Joe Biden
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
French President Emmanuel Macron
German Chancellor Angela Merkel
Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga
President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen
President of the European Council Charles Michel
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison
South Korean President Moon Jae-in
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (no longer expected to attend due to COVID-19 situation in India)
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS/HOST BROADCASTER
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United Kingdom
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: ORIGINAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com