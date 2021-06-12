ADVISORY G7-SUMMIT/

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Sábado 12 de Junio de 2021
REUTERSJUN 12
12 de Junio de 2021

G7 leaders convene for second day of summit

Start: 12 Jun 2021 14:24 GMT

End: 12 Jun 2021 15:19 GMT

CARBIS BAY, UNITED KINGDOM - Group of Seven leaders meet for second day of summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall.

====

PRELIMINARY SCHEDULE - PLEASE NOTE, THIS IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE, PLEASE MONITOR FOR UPDATES:

0600-0800GMT - Beauty shot of Cornish coast from St Ives (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL)

1330GMT - FALMOUTH - Extinction Rebellion Protest (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL)

TIME TBC - Official welcome (HOST BROADCASTER - ACCESS ALL)

TIME TBC - Leaders convene for session (HOST BROADCASTER - ACCESS ALL)

TIME TBC - Family photo (HOST BROADCASTER - ACCESS ALL)

====

ATTENDEES:

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson

U.S. President Joe Biden

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

French President Emmanuel Macron

German Chancellor Angela Merkel

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen

President of the European Council Charles Michel

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison

South Korean President Moon Jae-in

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (no longer expected to attend due to COVID-19 situation in India)

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: HOST BROADCASTER/AGENCY POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: ORIGINAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

