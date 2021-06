ADVISORY ---FLASH---6106--BRITAIN-ROYALS/QUEEN-BIRTHDAY

The Queen's official birthday marked at Windsor

Start: 12 Jun 2021 12:55 GMT

End: 12 Jun 2021 12:57 GMT

WINDSOR, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM - The Queen's official birthday is marked at Windsor Castle.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE UK / NO USE AFTER 1045GMT JUNE 13 WITH A MINIMUM OF 10 SECONDS ON-SCREEN CREDIT ''BBC STUDIO EVENTS'' / NO ARCHIVE OR FILING / ANY USE AFTER 24 HOURS MUST BE PURCHASED FROM BBC MOTION GALLERY

DIGITAL: NO USE UK / NO USE AFTER 1045GMT 13/6 WITH A MINIMUM OF 10 SECONDS ON-SCREEN CREDIT ''BBC STUDIO EVENTS'' / NO ARCHIVE OR FILING / ANY USE AFTER 24 HOURS MUST BE PURCHASED FROM BBC MOTION GALLERY

Source: BBC STUDIO EVENTS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Arts / Culture / Entertainment

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com