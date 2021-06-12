ADVISORY ---FLASH---6006-AFGHANISTAN-BLAST/

Blasts on buses in western Kabul kill at least 7 - police

Start: 12 Jun 2021 13:20 GMT

End: 12 Jun 2021 13:22 GMT

KABUL, AFGHANISTAN - Blasts hit two buses in western Kabul on Saturday (June 12) , killing at least seven people, according to police. The explosions took place in a neighborhood dominated by the minority Hazara community where similar attacks on buses earlier this month killed 12 civilians.

