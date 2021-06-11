COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
ADVISORY SOCCER-EURO-TUR-ITA/

Por
REUTERSJUN 11
10 de Junio de 2021

Euro 2020: fans gather for Italy v Turkey soccer match

Start: 11 Jun 2021 15:40 GMT

End: 11 Jun 2021 16:40 GMT

ROME - Fans gather for the opening match of Euro 2020 at the Stadio Olimpico between Italy and Turkey.

===

PLEASE NOTE, THIS WILL BE A MIXED FEED THAT WILL INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING SIGNALS:

====

FROM 1545GMT - Fans arrive at the Stadio Olimpico (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL)

FROM 1545GMT - Fans gather at fan zone in Rome to watch match (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL)

FROM 1800GMT - Turks in Adana watch Euro 2020 opening match from their cars amid curfew (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL)

FROM 1825GMT - Top shot view of Stadio Olimpico (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL)

FROM 2100GMT - Fans leave Stadio Olimpico (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL)

====

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Italy

Topic: Sports

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

