COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 11 de Junio de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY SOCCER-EURO-TUR-ITA/

Por
REUTERSJUN 11
11 de Junio de 2021

Euro 2020: fans gather for Italy v Turkey soccer match

Start: 11 Jun 2021 16:47 GMT

End: 11 Jun 2021 16:58 GMT

ROME - Fans gather for the opening match of Euro 2020 at the Stadio Olimpico between Italy and Turkey.

===

PLEASE NOTE, THIS WILL BE A MIXED FEED THAT WILL INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING SIGNALS:

====

FROM 1545GMT - Fans arrive at the Stadio Olimpico (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL)

FROM 1545GMT - Fans gather at fan zone in Rome to watch match (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL)

FROM 1800GMT - Turks in Adana watch Euro 2020 opening match from their cars amid curfew (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL)

FROM 1825GMT - Top shot view of Stadio Olimpico (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL)

FROM 2100GMT - Fans leave Stadio Olimpico (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL)

====

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Italy

Topic: Sports

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Durante tensa entrevista, Álvaro Uribe dice que es “difícil” que se retire de la política en Colombia

Durante tensa entrevista, Álvaro Uribe dice que es “difícil” que se retire de la política en Colombia

“Checo” Pérez más allá de México: “Estoy orgulloso de correr con la bandera de Latinoamérica”

La producción industrial creció en México durante el primer cuatrimestre

Quién y por qué mataron a Rafael Orozco hace 29 años

“El mejor presidente del mundo”: Salgado Macedonio, acusado de violación, presume encuentro con AMLO

DEPORTES

La selección argentina Sub 23 cerró la gira previa a los Juegos Olímpicos de Tokio con una victoria ante Arabia Saudita

La selección argentina Sub 23 cerró la gira previa a los Juegos Olímpicos de Tokio con una victoria ante Arabia Saudita

Argentina realizó un cambio de último momento en la lista para la Copa América

Grave denuncia de una atleta que se retiró de las pruebas olímpicas: “Que sea una lección para todos los pervertidos y misóginos”

Los Protagonistas: cuando Maradona pidió aparecer en el programa de José Ramón Fernández

Terminó el sueño de Nadia Podoroska en Roland Garros: cayó en semifinales del dobles femenino

ENTRETENIMIENTO

El arriesgado bikini nude con el que Kim Kardashian apareció en el último episodio de su reality

El arriesgado bikini nude con el que Kim Kardashian apareció en el último episodio de su reality

La película maldita de Pedro Armendáriz con John Wayne y la sospechosa relación con su suicidio

Del “Señor de los Cielos” a “Malverde”: los detalles del regreso de Rafael Amaya a las narcoseries

Los Protagonistas: cuando Maradona pidió aparecer en el programa de José Ramón Fernández

“Soy fan del desamor”: Diana Fenochio, la nueva figura pop en México

TENDENCIAS

El 32% de los hogares en Argentina no tiene acceso fijo a internet

El 32% de los hogares en Argentina no tiene acceso fijo a internet

Un futuro sin contraseñas: Apple implementará una nueva función de autenticación con datos biométricos

La vacunación masiva también reduce los contagios de quienes aún no han sido inmunizados

Balenciaga vuelve con polémica: ahora las Crocs tienen taco

Fármacos anti age, ¿los aliados menos pensados en la lucha de esta pandemia?